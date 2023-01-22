Rocky Romero is quite proud of the work he’s done over the last few years.

The NJPW star recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss these “big wins,” which include being the mediator between NJPW and AEW, helping make last summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view a reality, and his biggest feat, getting Kenny Omega back into an NJPW ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s proud of what he’s been able to accomplish over the last few years, including getting Kenny Omega back into NJPW:

I’m extremely proud of the accomplishments that I’ve had over the last couple of years. They are big wins. I feel like getting Kenny to the Tokyo Dome after, you know, Kenny left to form AEW. There was a bit of a miscommunication between the New Japan office and Kenny, and what Kenny wanted, even though the former (NJPW) president (Harold Meij) at the time didn’t understand.

How great the Omega & Ospreay matchup was:

So to go back and help mend that, but to have a huge home run success with it. Omega versus Osprey, people are talking about that it could be the greatest match they’ve ever seen or one of them. Dude, that’s something that I helped put together. I wasn’t the one who went out there and hit the home run. That was the guys, but being part of it to bring it all together was massive.

On last summer’s Forbidden Door:

Bringing the Forbidden Door (PPV) together with Tony (Khan), AEW and New Japan, two big organizations with two different ways of looking at wrestling, and a bunch of stars I have never met or talked to, and bringing them all together in one roof. That’s a huge, huge home run.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)