NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a wide range of topic, which included him discussing Karl Anderson’s return to WWE while he still held the IWGP NEVER Openweight title (he has since dropped it to Tama Tonga at WrestleKingdom 17) and how it required him to speak with Triple H about the situation. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Karl Anderson’s return to WWE while still holding a title in NJPW:

They had just got signed, and they were put into a hot angle with Finn Balor and his group, so they obviously needed them. They had to pull the card of, ‘We just signed you, we need you for this show, but we’ll make it up to New Japan.

On his conversations with Triple H during that time:

He confirmed that they’d gladly make it up,” Romero said. “He’s so busy, just getting him on the phone or getting a text back to make sure we were all good, he’d make it work.

