NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on the Undisputed podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on The Good Brothers returning to NJPW following their successful run with IMPACT Wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the Good Brothers finishing up with IMPACT and returning to NJPW:

“Yeah they’re wrapped up with IMPACT. Yes, so Japan has opened up, not for tourists yet. If you wanna be a tourist and you want to come over to Japan, you have to do it with a tour group, and you can’t leave the tour group. You’re just kind of with the tour at all times. So there’s no independent tours just yet. But I think that that’s the next step, possibly by like January or so, that could be a possibility. But yeah, as for wrestling, yeah, there was a two-year period where it was almost impossible to get visas, or it actually was impossible to get visas. So there wasn’t any new, fresh talent kind of coming in. But that now those days are behind us, and you can get visas, and people are starting to come over, it’s been really exciting to have the Good Brothers back, which is kind of wild because they were such a huge part and influence of this rebirth in New Japan, you know, Bullet Club.”

On the Good Brothers legacy in NJPW, including their work with the Bullet Club:

“We were there for it, we watched a lot of it, and obviously then when they went to WWE with AJ, that was a big moment and kind of an important moment in independent wrestling outside of WWE. We saw the ripple effect obviously effect New Japan and Ring of Honor, and a lot of other companies. So yeah, it’s pretty cool that they’re back in New Japan and doing some good business.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)