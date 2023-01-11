Rocky Romero recently talked about a 2021 Tony Khan promo regarding Nick Khan.
There had been a rumor that NJPW and WWE might partner together in 2021, which prompted Khan to post a social media promo saying that there was only room for one Khan in the wrestling industry, a reference to the WWE executive.
In a recent interview, Romero discussed Tony’s promo with Fightful. Romero added that he believes the situation aided the Forbidden Door PPV buys.
“It’s one of those cool things in wrestling. Obviously, Tony is a smart guy, he gets the wrestling business, and this was his moment to kind of troll a little bit, which is fun. When you get to see somebody with that kind of status in wrestling, the owner of AEW, trolling WWE a little, trolling Nick Khan a little, I think it’s all in good fun and all pretty cool. Honestly, it may have helped Forbidden Door in some kind of way. It was smart marketing on Tony’s part.”