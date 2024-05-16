Rocky Romero speaks on the relationship between AEW and NJPW.

This was the topic of discussion during Romero’s latest interview with Fightful, where he explained the business upsides of the two companies working together. Romero states that AEW has the potential to run a big event in Japan, with NJPW helping with the infastructure.

AEW obviously has huge potential to do an event, along with New Japan, in Japan. That’s an easy one that is a big one. For Forbidden Door, New Japan uses AEW’s infrastructure. If AEW was to come to Japan, it would be vice versa where they could use New Japan’s infrastructure to do a big event in a stadium or Budokan or wherever. Obviously, the UK is a massive market. We’ll see that again with Wembley this year. I do feel there is an opportunity to do some smaller arenas and more stuff around the country because they have a great infrastructure there as well with Fulham. Australia would be a great place. Mexico would be a great place now with the partnership with CMLL. Imagine AEW in Arena Mexico or having the CMLL infrastructure to help them. Strategically, that’s what these partnerships are all about, how can we help each other do these types of events all over the world? AEW is always trying to help New Japan as well. We share some of the same production people. There are a lot of Forbidden Door elements that are not just things you see in the matches.

AEW and NJPW are set to work together again this summer for its Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The show takes place in Long Island, New York and is expected to also feature talent from STARDOM and CMLL.

Romero continues to serve as a mediator between NJPW and AEW, and has constantly competed for both.