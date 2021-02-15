Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that NJPW star Rocky Romero will be taking on Gringo Loco in singles-action on this Wednesday’s “Filthy Island” special. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

HAWAII — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco for this Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island MLW special, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Filthy Island is officially an interpromotional extravaganza at sea with Rocky Romero confirmed to compete in one of the prizefights from paradise this Wednesday.

Representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Romero will take on lucha veteran Gringo Loco in singles competition.

While Lawlor claims there will be $10,000 purse for each and every winner, Filthy Island has been plagued with sponsors dropping out with rumors of financial woes persisting going into this week’s event.

“With what I’ve heard about the state of Lawlor’s preparations for Filthy Island, I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends MLW’s relationship with New Japan,” states Court Bauer.

What happens when Tom Lawlor promotes his first ever fight card?

Find out this Wednesday on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

•Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

•Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco

•TJP 1-on-1 Interview with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Dan Lambert, NOT the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.