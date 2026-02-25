Rocky Romero isn’t going anywhere when it comes to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Appearing on Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com with Bryan Alvarez, Romero confirmed that he has officially re-signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and will continue as part of the company’s roster moving forward.

“I just re-signed with New Japan,” he stated. “I’m still working for CMLL. I took a little break, just going back and forth was killing me a little bit, so I took a little break.”

Romero made it clear that while he stepped away briefly from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, the hiatus won’t last much longer.

“But I should be back in the next couple of months.”

The veteran has spent the bulk of his career splitting time between NJPW and CMLL, building a reputation as one of the most versatile international performers of his era.

In 2024, Romero also became a regular presence on AEW programming after joining All Elite Wrestling, further expanding his footprint across multiple promotions.