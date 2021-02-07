NJPW star Rocky Romero was the latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss the current working relationship between NJPW and AEW, and how it all center around IWGP United States champion and former AEW world champion, Jon Moxley. Hear Romero’s full thoughts below.

Says Moxley is the centerpiece of the two companies coming together:

The idea of the whole thing, it really goes down to KENTA and Moxley, and how Moxley is basically the centrepiece of all this. He really is. As much as you want to say Kenny [Omega] is, but I really feel like Mox is because IMPACT even coming to AEW was to work with Moxley. Obviously, alongside Kenny. Then KENTA coming to AEW, showing up on Dynamite, really for one reason and one reason only, and that because Moxley is the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion.

Says this collaboration is mega huge because no one was expecting it:

This thing kind of got put together, you know, we got the okay from Moxley to come to New Japan Strong which is every Friday night… That’s kinda where it all started, not knowing that KENTA was going to be on AEW. That came kind of later and quickly got put together. Everybody seemed to be excited to work together because they knew it was going to be, promotion wise, it’s going to be f***ing mega huge because nobody was expecting it.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)