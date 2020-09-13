NJPW star Rocky Romero was a recent guest on the ROHStrong Podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including what winning the Pure championship would mean to him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

What winning the ROH Pure Title tournament would mean to him:

It would mean the world to me [to win the title]. I’ve done the tag stuff for so long with so many different partners that I just feel like winning a really major singles title would be like the icing on the cake for me. I feel like maybe all the hard work that I put in, 20-plus years, that it would just all culminate into that one moment, that one title. It would be something that would be mega to me.

How he never got a shot at the Pure title during it’s existence from 2004-2006:

I should’ve. That was somebody’s bad. I think I would’ve been great at it. That was my stuff. … [But] I’m fortunate and grateful that I get the opportunity now. It’s something that I was interested in when I was a young man. It went away. I started doing other stuff. … And then to have it come into your life and it’s presented to you, especially during this time, it’s like, ‘OK, cool, now I need to prepare for this. I need to get in the right mental state. I need to do what I can physically in the short amount of time to get into shape and treat it like if it’s [Mike] Tyson’s comeback. For me, it feels like that.

Check out the full ROHStrong episode below. (Transcribed by Ring of Honor)