Roderick Strong is All Elite.

The former multi-time champion debuted on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite and helped out his old Undisputed Era partner Adam Cole, who was being beaten down by the Jericho Appreciation Society. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Bandido came out to help Cole, but it was Strong who eventually evened the odds.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter after and announced that Strong has officially signed with AEW.

Strong had been with WWE’s NXT brand since 2016. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp says that WWE was quiet about his contract status over the last few months, but it appears that Strong allowed it to expire, or he asked for a release.

