Roderick Strong is All Elite.
The former multi-time champion debuted on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite and helped out his old Undisputed Era partner Adam Cole, who was being beaten down by the Jericho Appreciation Society. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Bandido came out to help Cole, but it was Strong who eventually evened the odds.
Longtime friend of @adamcolepro, @roderickstrong, is here at #AEW!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/f9RpH4D4vh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2023
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter after and announced that Strong has officially signed with AEW.
It's official: @roderickstrong is
All Elite!
Thank you everyone watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/bP5JRYl5si
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 27, 2023
Strong had been with WWE’s NXT brand since 2016. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp says that WWE was quiet about his contract status over the last few months, but it appears that Strong allowed it to expire, or he asked for a release.
