Roderick Strong made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Strong discussed the process of signing with AEW after leaving WWE. In April, Strong made his AEW debut by saving his friend Adam Cole. Strong had been off WWE television since October 2022.

“In August of last year (2022), I got injured and was out for some time. When It was getting closer to the end of the year, my contract actually expired from WWE. It was one of those situations where I was rehabbing, in a pretty decent place, but not exactly sure what was going to go on with me at the time. I had someone representing me, and just reached out and was talking to both companies. It was one of those weird things that it felt like it was inevitable and walking through a certain part of the process, just to do it when I really wanted to be with my buddies and with my wife. AEW reminded me so much what I loved about Ring of Honor, the collective ‘everybody wants it to be better.’ You hear whatever, but since I’ve been there, it’s been ‘how can we make this better?’ It’s coming from everybody, for the most part, and it’s very motivating. In those kind of environments, personally based off my experience, I thrive better there. I consider it a lot more like college. It’s not as strict, but if you’re doing the things you need to do, you’ll become successful and help the company. That’s the whole point, right? We’re there to make the company better and do what is asked of it,” he said.

Strong continued, “Finally, making that decision, and just having the opportunity and knowing when I get there I would be doing something with Adam, which excited me very much. It was two days after my son’s birthday. The timing of everything was perfect. It was super emotional. I wasn’t able to digest it all until a few days after. Sometimes, it still doesn’t even feel real. A long drawn out journey, but we got to it, and being able to debut in that position with Adam, it was the best.”