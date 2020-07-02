Roderick Strong On Appreciating The Undisputed Era’s Length Of Time Together

During an interview with Daily DDT, Roderick Strong spoke on appreciating that the WWE didn’t rush to break up The Undisputed Era despite teasing tension between he and Adam Cole earlier on in the group’s run. Here’s what he had to say:

Joining Undisputed Era has been my top moment because it was such a momentum swing for me career-wise. It filled me with emotion. I rolled to the floor after I won at Survivor Series and there’s this moment where I get overwhelmed and I start crying. I try not to weep, obviously, just because it is such a big stage. Everybody talks about how hard they work, but I worked hard to be in a position where not a lot of people thought I would be in. It was overwhelming. It’s my number two. Joining Undisputed Era and then that. It’s big. It’s something I’ll never forget and I’m thankful for the opportunity to create a memory like that.

If it were to have ended at that point, we definitely would have that it had been too soon and I think they understand that. There’s so much entertaining stuff we still have left to do, there’s so much leg left on this. We always joke that anything short of forever would be too soon. You always really wonder because a lot of that isn’t in your control and you have to just trust the process and your bosses which we do fully, so we just go with it.