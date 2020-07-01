Roderick Strong On How He Felt About Shifting Focus From In-Ring To Storytelling

During an interview with PWInsider, Roderick Strong revealed that he was excited to make a transition from focusing on his in-ring work to being able to tell stories outside of the ring. Here’s what he had to say:
Actually, I was very excited. When the idea of some of that stuff was brought to us, it made me very eager to do it. It’s funny. The therapy thing, it was something I had mentioned that I wanted to do, because when we were talking about everything and the fact that they took that ball and they ran with it, and they wanted to make it something. Because for that reason. The fact that I haven’t been able to do anything like that, and I never really had the opportunity anywhere else. No one puts that amount of time and effort into building characters like a Dexter Lumis. So, it’s been fantastic to just do something different than just wrestling. It’s been a fun experience, and it’s allowed the group itself to show different sides and just show the people and remind them just how entertaining the Undisputed Era is. They not only put on the best matches at night, they can have the most entertaining segment, as well.
You can check out the interview HERE.
Credit: PWInsider.
