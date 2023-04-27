As noted, Roderick Strong debuted for AEW on this evening’s edition of Dynamite, where he helped his old friend Adam Cole fight off members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Tony Khan revealed later on Twitter that Strong had signed with the company.

Now, AEW has announced that Strong and Cole will team up alongside Bandido and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society on the May 3rd episode of Dynamite.

Excalibur said on commentary that more matches for next week’s Dynamite will be announced on Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage. You can check out that lineup here.