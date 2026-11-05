Rodney Mack says OVW’s trainers weren’t the only ones making sure wrestlers showed up. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, Mack recalled how a locker room that included John Cena and Randy Orton held itself accountable.

“Of course the credit goes to, we had the greatest trainers in the history of the business. But also, they made us understand that it’s not their jobs to get us to want this. We had to hold each other accountable.” “All of us did, and we agreed to that. And of course they trained us to think that way, that it’s on you guys. You’re all accountable. Hold each other accountable because this is a team. [OVW] is a team environment. Iron sharpens iron. So when we realize that, we all work together, and it’s like one guy wouldn’t come, you get a phone call from somebody. And whether it’s John Cena or Randy or some, you know, Randy, I ain’t got to tell you guys like that, they get in your ass. So, you know, you didn’t want to be that guy.” “But no, for the most part, everybody got along. And like I said, man, we realized what we had and held each other accountable.”

Long before his time in OVW, Mack’s route into wrestling ran through two Walmart encounters with Junkyard Dog. He remembered getting a business card at the first meeting, then finding that its phone number didn’t work.

“I told him I had one more year left. He goes, ‘Well, would you ever want to wrestle?’ And I was like, ‘Man, yeah, it’s a lifelong dream.’ So, you know, and that was the end of that. I remember he gave me his card, and on the card it says, ‘If the price is right, I’m yours tonight.’” “I kept that card. Of course, I called and the number wasn’t no good. It was no good. But I happened to go back home for the Thanksgiving or Christmas break, and again I went to Walmart and he was there again.”

The second meeting led Mack to the training he’d been looking for. He also recalled Jazz arriving in Louisiana around that stretch, with all three crossing paths.

“One thing led to another. I met him there and started training. Just so happened Jazz had just moved there as well from Memphis looking for this, and ran into JYD, and they became roommates. And I mean that all happened like in a few months.” “She was there a little before me, but we hooked up and we all started training together, and the rest is history, man.”

Mack also explained that he and Jazz hadn’t set out to open a school when they put a ring in their own gym. The place they used to keep training gradually brought other wrestlers through the door.

“That was never really a decision we made. When Jazz and I were with the WWE, we were still training. When we moved to Louisiana, we found a place and was open our own business, a gym and a vitamin shop. So it was big enough to where we know we still got to train.” “So we got our own ring, put it in there, had our own gym, and that was for us to train. And then guys from back in the day, from around the way that used to train with us, came in, and then one thing led to another. We started working with them, and I turned around one day and we had like 47 guys.”

For Mack, the Dogg Pound name also fits the range of people looking for help. He described working with beginners alongside wrestlers who wanted polishing, retraining or another opportunity.

“The majority we get from scratch, but a lot of guys we get want to be polished or retrained or just given another chance. That’s why that Dog Pound, it fits, because we got them of all colors, size, shapes, experience, years. Yeah, we take them all.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.

Photo: F2 Imagery / River City Wrestling (original photo); Commons attribution: Brandon Oliver. Licensed under CC BY 2.0. Flickr-resized rendition; no crop.