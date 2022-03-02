During his interview on the Café de Rene podcast pro-wrestling star Rodney Mack spoke about his days in WWE, and how he will be making more appearances for the National Wrestling Alliance thanks to his relationship with the legendary Jazz. Highlights are below.

Says he’s going to be taking more dates with the NWA:

Well actually, now she’s [Jazz] with NWA. She’s an agent in the NWA. I just — yes, I did a little deal with them a couple months ago and looks like I’ll be going back with them as well.

On getting paired with Teddy Long and how he thought he would be teaming with John Cena:

I was on SmackDown first. [John] Cena and I were going to go into a tag called ‘The Untouchables’. Yeah, and then got a call from Paul E I think it was and told me that they were looking at me to bring me over because the deal with D’Lo Brown and Teddy Long wasn’t right, wasn’t going well so they were about done with that or whatever. I thought we [Rodney & D’Lo] were gonna be working together, really man. I believed in that so, me and D’Lo were talking about getting sh*t together and what we’re gonna do and this and that and then we got there and it’s like, ‘Oh f*ck.’

