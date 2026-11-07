Rodney Mack says Teddy Long took some of the pressure off his WWE run by helping him handle life on the road. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, Mack explained what Long did behind the scenes and how a one-shot NWA opportunity became a relationship with Billy Corgan.

Long’s help went beyond being Mack’s manager on television. After making his way through OVW and onto WWE’s main roster, Mack had someone helping him learn the practical side of the job.

“Oh, phenomenal. I say Teddy helped me out so much, too, being on that stage and that. He took a lot of pressure off of me as opposed to all I needed to do was show up to work and made sure I went to the gym. Just did my part. He took care of smartening me up on travel, rental cars and hotels.”

“And in between that I got a lot of traveling with Teddy, him telling me the road trips with Ron Simmons and Doom and everything else, and traveling with Mark, it was a great deal. It was a great experience, man.”

Mack also recalled how his NWA opportunity came together after Jazz had already worked with the promotion. He said the initial arrangement was understood to be a one-shot appearance, then described the connection he made with Corgan.

“Jazz was working with them before I was. And then I went there for kind of a one-shot deal, and that was understood. And then I did what I did and Billy was impressed. And he and I, man, we hit it off.” “And I understand, you know what I’m saying, when I say he’s my friend. I understand, but he’s my boss. I understand that. But I feel a great relationship with him and a great bond with him. So he gave me that chance and had trust in me and seen something in me. So I’m forever grateful and forever will try to repay him back.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.

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