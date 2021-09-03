Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has announced that the Honor Rumble matchup will be making its return at the September 12th Death Before Dishonor pay per view, with top company star Danhausen being one of the first entrants announced. Full details, including an updated card for the event, can be found below.

For the first time in more than two years, ROH will present an Honor Rumble, with the winner receiving a future ROH World Title shot.

The battle royal-style match, which begins with two competitors and has the other participants entering the ring at timed intervals, will take place during Hour One of the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Death Before Dishonor Hour One airs for free on multiple platforms, including HonorClub and ROH’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

Danhausen will be among the competitors in the Honor Rumble, and I’m hearing there may be a surprise entrant or two.