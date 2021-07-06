On today’s edition of Week by Week Ring of Honor announced that the Foundation (Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) will be defending their tag team titles against Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson & Homicide) at the July 11th Best In The World pay per view in a “Fight Without Honor” matchup. This means that the bout will be “anything” goes until a winner is determined. Check out the announcement, along with an updated card for the event, below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BEST IN THE WORLD:

ROH World Title Match

Bandido vs. RUSH (c)

ROH Tag Team Title Match

Violence Unlimited vs. The Foundation (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Mike Bennett vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

Matt Taven hosts special edition of “Trending with Taven” interview show

Hour One

PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas, Beer City Bruiser)

Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita