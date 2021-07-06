On today’s edition of Week by Week Ring of Honor announced that the Foundation (Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) will be defending their tag team titles against Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson & Homicide) at the July 11th Best In The World pay per view in a “Fight Without Honor” matchup. This means that the bout will be “anything” goes until a winner is determined. Check out the announcement, along with an updated card for the event, below.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR BEST IN THE WORLD:
ROH World Title Match
Bandido vs. RUSH (c)
ROH Tag Team Title Match
Violence Unlimited vs. The Foundation (c)
ROH World Television Title Match
Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)
ROH Pure Title Match
Mike Bennett vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match
Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Josh Woods vs. Silas Young
Brody King vs. Jay Lethal
EC3 vs. Flip Gordon
Matt Taven hosts special edition of “Trending with Taven” interview show
Hour One
PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas, Beer City Bruiser)
Hour One
Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita