Ring of Honor has announced that they will be broadcasting some classic CM Punk matches for this week’s ROH TV in honor of the Chicago Savior being the final inductee into the promotion’s inaugural hall of fame class, along with the Briscoes, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe.

The matches will be available to watch this weekend on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates, NESN, Charge and Stadium.

Lineup:

-CM Punk vs. Austin Aries ROH championship (Death Before Dishonor 2005)

-CM Punk vs. Roderick Strong ROH championship (Escape From New York 2005)