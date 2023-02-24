Ring of Honor and Dorsey Art have partnered to release a new limited edition print to benefit the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe.

The “Jay Briscoe Forever” print was created by Dorsey Art. There are only 500 prints available, and each one will be hand-numbered 1-500.

The print is priced at $24.99. ROH will donate 100% of profits to the family of Briscoe. The print went on sale at 1pm ET today via this link, but there are still some for sale as of this writing.

The 24″ x 36″ print comes on 100 pound durable high-quality photo paper, in a protective polybag rolled in a shipped tube. No frame is included. The item is available only in the USA, and the print will ship separately if you purchase other items from the Pro Wrestling Tees store.

Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 on January 17 following a traffic accident in Laurel, Delaware.

You can see a preview of the print below:

Available Now! Limited edition art print – “Jay Briscoe Forever” by @dorseyart

Only 500 available & hand numbered 1-500. 100% of the Proceeds go to benefit the Pugh Family. Don't miss out!

Purchase Here – https://t.co/e5lDVQkbUj#artprint #jaybriscoe #jaybriscoeforever #roh pic.twitter.com/Y7X8Hbvp0q — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) February 24, 2023

