Marty Scurll is gone from Ring of Honor.
The promotion announced today on Twitter that themselves and The Villain have “mutually decided to part ways,” a decision many expected following the #SpeakingOut allegations made against Scurll over the summer.
Scurll was outed for having sexual relations with an underage girl several years ago, something he believed to be consensual. You can read a part of that statement below.
I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was a part of.
Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.
What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community. This is not acceptable. I also understand that people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and it is our responsibility to listen.
Scurll has worked for ROH on and off since 2016, and is a former ROH television and tag champion.