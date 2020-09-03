Ring of Honor issued the following:

The Ring of Honor Pure Championship is back! Starting the weekend of September 12, 16 of the best Pure wrestlers in the world will compete to crown the first ROH Pure Champion since 2006!

The title, with a lineage that includes future Hall of Famers AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, and Jay Lethal, will be contested under Pure Rules where each competitor gets only three rope breaks before all pins and submissions are counted in the ring and one closed fist to the face before the competitor is disqualified.

This tournament returns ROH to its roots as the Best Wrestling on the Planet and you can ask the stars of the tournament anything when ROH takes over r/SquaredCircle and r/ROH for Ask Me Purely Anything! Each night, the Pure competitors descend upon Reddit to answer your questions – you can ask them anything!

Check back in this thread as more stars from the Pure Tournament may be announced!

Monday September 7 on r/ROH: Wheeler Yuta at 6 PM/3 PM PT

Monday September 7 on r/ROH: Rust Taylor at 8 PM/5 PM PT

Tuesday September 8 on r/SquaredCircle: Tony Deppen at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Wednesday September 9 on r/ROH: Matt Sydal at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT AND Kenny King at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Thursday September 10 on r/SquaredCircle: Jonathan Gresham at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Thursday September 10 on r/SquaredCircle: Fred Yehi at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Friday September 11 on r/ROH: Tracy Williams at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

r/SquaredCircle is Reddit’s largest wrestling community with over 500k subscribers while r/ROH specializes as an outlet for ROH fans to discuss the latest Ring of Honor news and events!

To participate in the Ask Me Purely Anything events, go to reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle or reddit.com/r/ROH on the specified days, log into Reddit, and reply to the Ask Me Purely Anything threads. Be sure to refresh your browser after asking to see if the Pure Tournament Competitor has answered your question!

The Pure Tournament begins the weekend of September 12 and can be seen on your local Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates, Fite.TV, Stadium, and wherever you watch The Best Wrestling on the Planet! Be sure to check out youtube.com/RingofHonor for historic Pure Matches and HonorClub for additional Pure Tournament content!