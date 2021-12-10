Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that their world champion, Bandido, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be competing at this Saturday’s Final Battle PPV. ROH adds that a replacement for Bandido, who was set to defend the title against Jonathan Gresham in the evening’s main event, will be announced shortly.

Unfortunately, ROH World Champion Bandido returned a positive result on his most recent Covid Testing and will not be present at Final Battle this Saturday, December 11th in Baltimore. Thank you for continuously supporting Ring of Honor through it all and we appreciate your understanding that safety and health of our talents, staff and fans are top priorities. Stay tuned for match updates regarding Final Battle 2021 as we commemorate the history-making era that is coming to an end.

This marks the second year in a row that Bandido has been unable to compete at Final Battle after he contracted the virus around this time last year. He had just given an interview with Sports Illustrated hyping this year’s event, which is being dubbed the “End of an Era” due to the promotion going on hiatus in 2022.

Check it out below.