Maria Kanellis-Bennett revealed the bracket for the ROH World Women’s Title Tournament during the Best In The World PPV.

Lenny Leonard will be commentating on the tournament, which starts on July 30th and ends at Death Before Dishonor this September. Here are the first-round bouts:

*Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C

*Chelsea Green vs. Mandy Leon.

*Max the Impaler vs. Holidead

*Angelina Love receives a first round bye and will face the winner of:

*Alize vs. Alexa Gracia.

*Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy.

*Allysin Kay (Sienna) vs. Willow Nightingale.

*Marti Belle vs. Trish Adora.