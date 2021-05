On today’s episode of ROH Week by Week the competitors for the Survival of the Fittest tournament were revealed, including the brackets of the annual tournament, which is the first time the promotion has run it since 2018. Check out the lineup below.

-Rey Horus versus Flamita

-Eli Isom versus Dak Draper

-Bandido versus Bateman

-Brian Johnson versus Sledge

-Chris Dickinson versus O’Shay Edwards

-Danhausen versus Rhett Titus