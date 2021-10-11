Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing details for their 2021 Final Battle pay per view, which is set to take place on Saturday December 11th from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. Full details are below.

Final Battle, Ring of Honor’s ultimate pay-per-view show of the year, returns to Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Final Battle has been ROH’s biggest annual event since the company’s inception in 2002. The star-studded extravaganza has produced a multitude of memorable moments, including Match of the Year winners and five ROH World Title changes.

Scores will be settled, championships will be decided, and the best wrestlers on the planet will pull out all the stops at Final Battle.

Final Battle is available on pay-per-view and streaming live for HonorClub.

Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for ticket on-sale information so that you can join us in Baltimore to experience Final Battle and The Best Wrestling on the Planet live!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

BELL TIME: 7PM ET

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

FORMERLY KNOWN AS THE UMBC EVENT CENTER

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE, BALTIMORE, MD 21250