Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing the updated card for next Saturday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, as well as additional purchase options for the event, and the details of Honor Club being restructured. Checkout all the information below.

July 16, 2022 – Ring of Honor will storm into Lowell, Mass., with one of the hottest pay-per-view events, ROH: Death Before Dishonor. Featuring world-class talent in electifying championship bouts, Death Before Dishonor will stream live from the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Saturday, July 23, at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. on Bleacher Report and all major cable/satellite TV providers for $39.99. International fans can access the event via FITE and PPV.com.

Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here. Tickets to the live event can be purchased here, and at the box office at the Tsongas Center. Tickets start at $29, plus fees. The current matchups for Death Before Dishonor include:

• ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

• ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

• ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

• ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes * 2 out of 3 falls *

• ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

Additional matches will be announced in the days leading up to next Saturday.

HonorClub Transformation Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022.

Fans will be able to subscribe to HonorClub for a monthly fee of $9.99. New HonorClub content will become available 60 days after the events happen live.

Sign up here to be notified of all updates and announcements related to HonorClub.

Note that any refund requests by current members will be compensated with a $10 ShopHonor/ PWTees credit for every month remaining on the subscription. For questions or additional information, please email [email protected]

