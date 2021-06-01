Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that former world champion Jay Lethal will be taking on Brody King in singles-action at the July 11th Best In The World pay per view in Baltimore, Maryland. This event will be the first ROH show back with fans since the COVID-19 outbreak back in 2020. Highlights are below.

The next chapter in the fierce faction rivalry between The Foundation and Violence Unlimited features the first-ever singles match between Jay Lethal and Brody King at the Best in the World pay-per-view on Sunday, July 11 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

The dream match between Lethal and King pits a two-time former ROH World Champion and “The Franchise of ROH” against one of the biggest, baddest and most dominant big men in ROH history.

VU (King, Tony Deppen, Homicide and Chris Dickinson) burst onto the scene at ROH’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view in March, attacking La Faccion Ingobernable and laying out Lethal.

With their actions, VU put The Foundation, LFI and every other faction in ROH on notice.

So far, violence has prevailed over purity. In May, Deppen defeated The Foundation’s Tracy Williams for the ROH World Television Title, and VU beat The Foundation in an eight-man tag match. In the eight-man, King pinned Lethal.

Will King continue to prove that violence is the answer? Or will Lethal get The Foundation back on track by taking down VU’s leader? Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and IN-PERSON to the best wrestling fans of the planet! Tickets for Best in the World go on sale with special pricing for everyone on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD

LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, JULY 11

BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN

BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 1250