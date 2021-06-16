ROH has announced that the Glory By Honor 2021 event will take place over two-nights as their big return to Philadelphia, PA.

Glory By Honor Night 1 will take place on Friday, August 20 and Night 2 will take place on Saturday, August 21, from the historic 2300 Arena in Philly. Both shows will stream live on HonorClub.

GBH Night 1 will be headlined by ROH World Champion RUSH defending against Flip Gordon. Night 2 will feature RUSH and Dragon Lee vs. Bandido and Rey Horus.

Other stars announced for both nights include The Foundation, La Faccion Ingobernable, Violence Unlimited, The Briscoes, EC3, and The Kingdom.

ROH will be announcing ticket on-sale dates and more matches in the coming weeks.

This will be the first GBH event since Glory By Honor XVII in 2019. There was no GBH event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for more on Glory By Honor.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.