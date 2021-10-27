Ring of Honor is planning to go on a brief hiatus.

ROH announced to staff, talent and fans today that they are looking to make changes to their business operations, with a pivot to a new mission and strategy.

Following the December 11 Final Battle pay-per-view in Baltimore, ROH will go on a hiatus as they take the first quarter of 2022 to “work internally to reimagine” the company. There will be no live events during the first quarter of 2022 as the current plan is to return to acting in April with the Supercard of Honor. ROH noted that they hope to return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience” for fans.

It was noted by PWInsider that this decision was made about one week ago.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story. You can read ROH’s full statement below:

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted. We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy. The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH. We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.