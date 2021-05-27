Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that women’s division star Mazzerati has received her ticket to gold and will be competing in the upcoming women’s championship tournament this summer. The news was broken by Maria Kanellis yesterday after Mazzerati was defeated by Angelina Love on ROH’s Women’s Division Wednesday.

Even though Mazzerati came up just short in her bid to upset Angelina Love in this week’s Women’s Division Wednesday match, her strong showing against the seven-time former world champion did not go unnoticed by ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

On a Zoom call after the taped match aired on YouTube, Kanellis-Bennett presented Mazzerati with a “ticket to gold” to compete in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament this summer.

“I’m screaming inside,” Mazzerati told Kanellis-Bennett. “The ROH locker room has always been my favorite. … I want to be there, so that’s just great.”

Based out of Las Vegas, Mazzerati has been wrestling professionally for five years and has a background in martial arts and kickboxing. She has held several regional pro wrestling titles and competed in two matches in ROH in 2019.

Mazzerati joins Allysin Kay, Rok-C, Miranda Alize and Trish Adora as “ticket to gold” recipients. Love earned a first-round bye in the tournament as a result of her win over Quinn McKay a few weeks ago.