ROH Announces New Contract For Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise

Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that ring announcer Bobby Cruises has signed a new contract, and will be remaining with the promotion for the foreseeable future. Details can be found below.

The distinctive voice of ring announcer Bobby Cruise will continue to be heard by Honor Nation.

Rightfully known as “The Voice of Ring of Honor,” Cruise has signed a new contract to remain with ROH.

The Boston native began his ring announcing career in 1994 on the New England independent wrestling scene. He made his ROH debut in 2003 as Steve Corino’s personal ring announcer before transitioning into his role as ROH’s lead ring announcer.