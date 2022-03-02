A new match and new names have been announced for ROH Supercard of Honor XV.

ROH’s Ian Riccaboni hosted another Facebook Live chat on Tuesday night and announced that SW3RVE The Realest (Shane Strickland, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) will take on Alex Zayne at Supercard of Honor. This will be SW3RVE’s ROH debut.

Riccaboni also announced that ROH will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for a set of ROH TV tapings on Sunday, April 10. We noted before how ROH is set to reveal a new logo at Supercard of Honor. Riccaboni revealed that a new set design will also be unveiled next month. It was also previously announced that ROH will resume touring and TV tapings after Supercard of Honor.

Indie stars Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack were also announced for Supercard of Honor, but no matches were confirmed. Furthermore, Denise Salcedo was announced as the special host and backstage interviewer for Supercard of Honor. She joined Riccaboni and teased an upcoming announcement on the ROH Women’s World Title, currently held by Impact’s Deonna Purrazzo. Riccaboni previously announced that he and Caprice Coleman will call Supercard of Honor that night.

In other ROH talent news, Riccaboni noted that ROH officials are negotiating with a “ROH favorite” to face the winner of the Winner Takes All main event at Supercard of Honor, which will feature Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido to crown the Undisputed ROH World Champion.

These ROH talent announcements for Supercard of Honor were based on names that fans said they wanted to see compete in the ROH ring post-hiatus. It was previously announced that Supercard of Honor will feature 8 matches.

A special edition of ROH TV will air during the weekend of March 12 with a special look at the history of Supercard of Honor.

ROH has been on a hiatus since December’s Final Battle pay-per-view, and Supercard of Honor will be their first show back. The company announced in the lead-up to Final Battle that they were taking some time off during the first quarter of this year to “work internally to reimagine” the company and return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience.”

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub. Below is the updated card, along with a promo for SW3RVE:

Winner Takes All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title

Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. The Briscoes

Alex Zayne vs. SW3RVE The Realest

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA

You asked for him… you’re getting him!@swerveconfident is signed for #SUPERCARDOFHONOR!! April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX! 🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR pic.twitter.com/Q6eHzo5pSp — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022

🚨BREAKING🚨@AlexZayneSauce 🆚 @swerveconfident #SUPERCARDOFHONOR April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX! 🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR Thank you for joining our Facebook LIVE honor nation! Stay tuned for more announcements 👀 pic.twitter.com/UCrgflKlKm — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022

Wow! Joe Hendry was just signed for #SUPERCARDOFHONOR!! Who do you want to see him face? 🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR Join the live chat now! https://t.co/m9mJWlcKyP pic.twitter.com/WK4rvZhUVK — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022

NINJA MACK IS SIGNED FOR #SUPERCARDOFHONOR!! Who do you want to see him face?? Let us know now! We are live! https://t.co/er9uueBws0 🎫Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR pic.twitter.com/PKesWYBwao — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022

