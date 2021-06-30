The ROH Pure Title match is now official for the upcoming Best In the World pay-per-view.

Ring of Honor has announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend his Pure Title against Mike Bennett at the pay-per-view.

The latest edition of ROH Week By Week confirmed Bennett vs. Gresham for Best In the World. Bennett recently won a Gauntlet Match over PJ Black, Cheeseburger and Joe Keys to earn the title shot. The Gauntlet was the first Pure Rules match that Bennett has competed in.

Gresham will defend his title against Fred Yehi on ROH TV this coming weekend.

The ROH Best In the World 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the updated card for Best In the World 2021:

ROH World Title Match

Bandido vs. RUSH (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Mike Bennett vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.