The ROH World Television Title match has been officially announced for the upcoming ROH 19th Anniversary Show.

Ring of Honor announced today that ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee will defend his title against Tracy Williams.

Lee also holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Kenny King but there’s no word yet on who they will be defending against at the 19th Anniversary Show.

The ROH 19th Anniversary Show will take place on Friday, March 26 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. It will air via pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE. Every title in ROH will be defended that night. The four-hour event will begin with the Hour One show, which airs for free at 8pm on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, and channels carrying the pay-per-view.

Below is the updated ROH 19th Anniversary Show card:

ROH World Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dragon Lee (c)

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

