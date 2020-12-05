Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a Pure Rules tag team wrestling match for the December 18th Final Battle pay per view. Competitors are expected to be announced later this week. Check out the rules below.

The return of Pure wrestling has been such an overwhelming success that ROH officials have decided to add a new wrinkle to it.

At the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18, ROH will present the first-ever Pure Rules tag-team match. The competitors in the bout will be announced next week.

In addition to the standard rules for Pure singles matches, the following rules will be in effect for Pure tag-team contests:

* A legal tag requires the wrestler on the apron to reach over the top rope and tag his partner hand-to-hand while holding the tag rope with his other hand.

* Each wrestler has five seconds to exit the ring after a tag is made.

* Each time a team breaks up a pinfall or submission, that team will lose a rope break. Breaking up a pinfall or submission when a team is out of rope breaks will result in a disqualification.