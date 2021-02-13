Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck issued the following press release announcing that Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery) will take on the MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, Rey Horus) for the six-man tag team championship on the weekend of February 20th on ROH TV. Taylor will also be challenging RUSH for the ROH world title on an upcoming episode of television as well. Details are below.

Shane Taylor, who was named the ROH Wrestler of the Month for January, has an opportunity to end February with not one, but two championships.

As first announced on “ROH Week By Week” a few days ago, Taylor’s title match against ROH World Champion RUSH will take place on a special championship edition of “Ring of Honor Wrestling” the weekend of Feb. 27.

Now comes word that Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor and The Soldiers of Savagery) will get their title shot against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus and Flamita) on “Ring of Honor Wrestling” the weekend of Feb. 20.

Taylor and SOS were originally scheduled to face MexiSquad at Final Battle in December, but Bandido and Flamita were unable to appear due to pre-travel COVID-19 testing.

The ROH Board of Directors was going to strip MexiSquad of the title and award it to Taylor and SOS, but the challengers refused the offer. Taylor said when they make history they will do it the right way.

Taylor now has a chance to become the first man in history to hold the ROH World Title and World Six-Man Tag Title simultaneously.