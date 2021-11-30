Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor promotions (Moses, Kaun, O’Shay Edwards) will be defending the ROH six-man tag team titles against The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, Dutch) at the December 11th Final Battle pay per view, which has been dubbed the “End of an Era” due to the company’s 2022 hiatus. The announcement came on this week’s ROH Week By Week, where it was revealed that O’Shay Edwards would be taking the spot of Shane Taylor, who is facing Kenny King in a singles-contest on the same show.

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow or Trish Adora or Allysin Kay or Mandy Leon vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match

Shane Taylor promotions (Moses, Kaun, O’Shay Edwards) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, Dutch)

Grudge Match

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King