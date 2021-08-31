Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck announced today that Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson, Homicide, Tony Deppen) will be taking on a mysterious six-man team of pure wrestlers at the September 12th Death Before Dishonor pay per view. Eck says that the names of Violence Unlimited’s opponents will be revealed on Wednesday’s ROH Week By Week. Details, including an updated lineup for the show, is below.

Violence Unlimited’s open challenge to face any Pure wrestlers past, present or future in a six-man tag match at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena has been answered.

Three Pure wrestlers — one from the past, one from the present and one who is considered part of the future — wasted no time in stepping up to face Tony Deppen and ROH World Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide.

The identity of the Pure wrestlers will be revealed on the next episode of ROH Week By Week, which premieres Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern on YouTube.

Dickinson laid down the challenge at Glory By Honor Night 2 in Philadelphia last weekend after he, Brody King, Deppen and Homicide lost an eight-man tag match to The Foundation (Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus) and then attacked them afterward.

ROH WORLD TITLE FOUR-WAY ELIMINATION MATCH

CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. BRODY KING vs. EC3 vs. DEMONIC FLAMITA

ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE TOURNAMENT FINALS

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH CHAMPION

JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. JOSH WOODS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY’S MOSES & KAUN) vs. LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE (RUSH, DRAGON LEE & KENNY KING)

VIOLENCE UNLIMITED VS.MYSTERY TEAM