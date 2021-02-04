Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that company star Sledge has re-signed with the company. Sledge joins a number of talents who have agreed to new deals, including Jay Lethal, The Beer City Bruisers, Jonathan Gresham, and more. Check out the details below.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Sledge has re-signed with the company.

Sledge, who was voted Favorite Future of Honor Star for 2020, signed his first contract with ROH a year ago after training for six months at the ROH Dojo.

His first official ROH match, against fellow Dojo trainee O’Shay Edwards, premieres on “ROH Week By Week” on YouTube on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Sledge had made his pro wrestling debut a decade ago, but his promising career was derailed by his addiction to drugs and alcohol. After hitting bottom, Sledge began to turn his life around. He got himself in great physical shape and has been sober for six years.