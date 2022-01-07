ROH issued the following on this weekend’s ROH TV episode:

ROH TV PREVIEW: SPECIAL AWARDS EPISODE

This weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling features winners of the 2021 ROH awards as voted on by fans.

Matches from 2021 involving the Male Wrestler of the Year, Female Wrestler of the Year and Tag Team of the Year will be spotlighted. Highlights from the top five vote-getters for Match of the Year also will be shown.

All of the award winners will be revealed on ROHWrestling.com next week.