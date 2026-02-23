Ring Of Honor has announced a special upcoming ‘standalone’ television taping in “The Sunshine State.”

On Monday, it was announced that ROH Wrestling will hold a special ROH On HonorClub taping at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on March 1, 2026.

Check out the complete announcement below.

ROH: JACKSONVILLE MARCH 1, 2026 WJCT STUDIOS On Sunday March 1st, Ring of Honor storms into WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, FL for a special afternoon of HonorClub tapings and you can be there live, for FREE! Fill out your registration form for up to four free tickets and have the stars of ROH bring you out of your seat with incredible action that only they can deliver! Registration is NOW open, grab your seats now while supplies last! Important Details:

* ROH Jacksonville will take place at the WJCT Studios, 100 Festival Park Ave in Jacksonville.

* Doors open at 2:30 PM, and Ring of Honor wrestling will start at approximately 3:00 PM.

* You must pre register to attend the event based on available seating

* Seating is general admission and space in the venue will be limited. Your registration does not guarantee entrance.

* Once the venue reaches capacity, we will hold guests until space becomes available.

* Once you register, your name will be added to a check-in guestlist.

* Once you register, you will receive an email a few days prior to the event.

* Please arrive early. Upon arrival, check in to receive a wristband.

Also new from the world of ROH Wrestling is the complete free episode of ROH’s debut from 2002, dubbed, “The Era of Honor Begins.”