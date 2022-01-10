Ring of Honor has officially announced their return to action.

ROH Supercard of Honor has been announced for Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area. This will be during WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Weekend in the same area.

ROH has been on a hiatus since the Final Battle pay-per-view in December, announcing that they were taking some time off during the first quarter of this year to “work internally to reimagine” the company and return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience.”

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full announcement issued today:

Tickets for the annual pay-per-view extravaganza go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members, and Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for the general public. Since 2006, Supercard of Honor has been the stage for some of ROH's most memorable and historic matches featuring the best wrestlers on the planet.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

BELL TIME: 7 P.M CT

CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

4999 NAAMAN FOREST BLVD.

GARLAND, TX 75040

