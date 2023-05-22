Ring of Honor has announced its next set of television tapings.

The official ROH Twitter account revealed that the tapings will take place on June 4th from Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Florida. The show takes place from 4PM PST-7PM PST, with the doors set to open at 3:30PM.

🚨 Witness @ringofhonor Honor Club Televised Tapings LIVE at @UniversalORL on Sunday June 4th; doors open at 3:30pm! Be there for a huge ROH Sunday Spectacular! 🎟 Tickets are ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/K4Bkbyz2w3 pic.twitter.com/oMQsOwx5YZ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 22, 2023

As of now, no matches or names have been announced for the show. Tickets can be purchased here.