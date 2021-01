Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that Amy Rose has re-signed with the company.

The Cuban-American star is the spokesperson for La Faccion Ingobernable and manager of LFI member Kenny King. In addition, she has competed in the women’s division on Future of Honor shows.

Rose trained for pro wrestling at Team 3D Academy before continuing her training at the ROH Dojo. She also has experience as an interviewer and ring announcer.