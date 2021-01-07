Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that Bateman has signed a new contract with the company. He debuted back in 2019 and has been in the corner of Vincent in his wars against former world champion Matt Taven. Full details are below.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Bateman has re-signed with the company.

Bateman made his ROH debut in September 2019. Shortly thereafter, he joined forces with Vincent in The Righteous, which has become one of the top factions in ROH.

The eccentric Bateman, who describes himself as a “handsome sociopath with violent tendencies,” is celebrating his 20th year in pro wrestling. Before coming to ROH, Bateman was one of the biggest stars on the vibrant Southern California independent wrestling scene.