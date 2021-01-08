Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that star Brian Johnson, who was a member of the first ROH dojo class in 2018, has re-signed a new contract with the company. Full details can be found below.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company.

Johnson, who calls himself “The Mecca,” was a member of the first class of the new ROH Dojo in 2018. He competed in the 2019 Top Prospect Tournament, but was eliminated in the first round.

Johnson made his Final Battle debut last month, but he lost to Danhausen by disqualification on ROH’s biggest show of the year.