Ring of Honor has announced three new matchups for this Saturday’s Final Battle pay per view from Baltimore, the promotion’s final show before their planned hiatus in 2022. The matchups were announced on the latest edition of ROH Week By Week.

Dalton Castle defending the ROH TV title against Joe Hendry, Silas Young, and Rhett Titus, Dragon Lee taking on Rey Horus, and a six women’s tag team bout has all been added. Also the Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor grudge showdown is now anything goes.

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH Television Title Match

Dalton Castle (c) vs. Silas Young vs. Rhett Titus vs. Joe Hendry

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous’ Vincent, Bateman and Dutch vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Moses, Kaun and O’Shay Edwards (c)

Grudge Match

Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor (Anything Goes) match)

Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus

Brody King/Homicide/Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust/Tracy Williams/Eli Isom

Chelsea Green/Allysin Kay/Marti Belle vs. Angelina Love/Mandy Leon/Miranda Alize.

Hour One Pre-show: Wild Card 10-Man Tag Team Match

TBA vs. TBA