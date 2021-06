Ring of Honor has announced on the latest edition of their Week By Wee series that Television champion Tony Deppen will defend his title in a triple-threat matchup against Tracy Williams and a returning Dragon Lee on the June 19th edition of ROH TV.

News had recently surfaced that Lee, who never lost during his reign as champion and had to step away due to injury, would be receiving an opportunity for the TV belt and the ROH tag title.

Check out ROH week by week below.